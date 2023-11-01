Kingsbridge Area Sustainability Group, a collection of local organisations and groups that are passionate about helping the environment, are hosting an Energy Fair on Saturday, November 18, from 10am to 3pm at Harbour House in Kingsbridge.
This is the first event the group have hosted together, and it aims to educate people on renewable energy schemes for their homes, such as installing solar panels or a heat pump.
The event has been funded by contributions from District and County Councillors and Kingsbridge Climate Action and involves lots of educational and fun activities.
A spokesperson for the event said: “There will be the opportunity to listen to talks by installers (Mole Energy and Eco-Traders) and to speak with them on their stalls.
Local householders will be sharing their experiences of the installation of solar panels and heat pumps. Representatives from South Dartmoor Community Energy and Lendology will be on hand to give practical advice about renewables, home energy efficiency, finance and affordability.
Dr Juliette Jackson of Seadream Education will also be giving a talk, demonstrating thermal imaging cameras and providing fun, creative and interactive activities, and a representative from South Milton Climate and Nature Action Group will also be talking about their thermal imaging camera and the survey service they provide to residents in their parish.
“Children can take part in creative activities provided by Seadreams Education or try out the smoothie bike, so there is plenty to amuse younger family members too.”
On the town square there will be gazebos set up with information about renewable energy sources, and local groups that are working to create a greener future.