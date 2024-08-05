Sustainable South Brent (SSB) has an exciting opportunity to help create a South Brent Market Garden & Orchard on 10 acres of land next to Portford Lane.
They’re inviting local people to help make it happen, starting with a drop-in public consultation from 3pm to 8pm on Wednesday August 14, at the Old School Community Centre in South Brent.
A display will then remain at the OSCC between August 15 and 31.
How the Market Garden & Orchard will be run will be up to those involved to decide.
The public consultation will showcase design ideas, canvass people’s views and give opportunities to ask questions and become involved right from the start. Those unable to come to the consultations can make contact via [email protected]
SSB have gained the support of South Hams District Council (SHDC) for leasing 10 acres to them, to enable the creation of a South Brent Market Garden and Orchard.
The site is part of SHDC’s recently announced 65-acre woodland creation scheme.
As well as growing fruit, nuts and vegetables in the proposed Market Garden & Orchard, food will also be produced via conservation grazing of the establishing woodland.
Ross Kennerley (SSB Trustee) says “This fantastic chance to develop an edible landscape will have multiple benefits, including local, healthy food production, opportunities for enhancing physical and mental wellbeing, education and volunteering, improving the natural environment and building local resilience”.
Fellow Trustee Joanna Rothon adds: “ We’re now looking for anyone who is passionate about growing food locally and who would like to work with us to make a significant and lasting contribution to local food production.
We’ll need all sorts of skills, but energy and enthusiasm are the most important, so if you’re interested, please come and talk with us.”
SSB has been working in partnership with SHDC, together with the Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest and the Woodland Trust, helping to bring this ambitious scheme to fruition.
SHDC aims to plant around 25,000 native trees, with planting starting later this year/early next year, thanks to the support of the Government’s Trees for Climate Land Acquisition Fund.