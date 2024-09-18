This year’s Dittisham Music Festival was supporting the Rowcroft Hospice, Devon Air Ambulance, Dittisham Village Hall and St. George’s Church.
They made over £5000 to be distributed between the various venues and charities.
The Festival opened in the Village Hall with Donna Marie Broomfield from Exeter, with an hour of favourite songs from the West End and Broadway shows of the 20th Century.
On Friday the Lyric Chamber Orchestra played in St George’s Church, and they brought a very talented oboe player, Fergus McCready, to play with them.
The orchestra played a variety of music from Bach, Stravinsky, Marcello and Brahms led by their conductor Keith Marshall, and music director Trish Calnan.
Fergus played before he takes up his new position of Principal Oboe in the Royal Opera House Orchestra.
There were over 120 in the audience.
On Saturday, with worsening weather, we ran the Open Mic in the Ferry Boat Inn, lead by Paul Hussell on cello, and other local musicians and poetry readings.
Our Rowcroft Hospice Bucket collectors were out in force.
In the evening back in the re-configured Village Hall, Dartmouth Rock Choir entertained us with their acappella songs, lead by their talented conductor Jeremy Kenyon.
It was a complete change and good to have a local amateur choir performing.
On Sunday with rain forecast the Village Hall was transformed into an indoor garden, set up with picnic tables, and over 70 people came and enjoyed the Jazz singing of Mama Tokus with Tom Unwin on keyboard and Neil Maya on saxophone and clarinet.