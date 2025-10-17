Annabelle and her husband Barry ran the beloved Bistro 35 in Modbury for more than two decades, turning it into a community hub. “I would remember what people looked like after they’d gone and draw them,” she says, gesturing to the works that now fill her studio — collage portraits, watercolours on fabric, still lifes of kitchen fruit bowls, even raw, naïve sketches of customers and friends. “There’s beauty everywhere,” she adds. “I’ve always seen it — and I’ve always had to draw it.”