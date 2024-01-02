The Fleet Care Home in Dartmouth celebrated Christmas in style.
Starting out with the Elves sorting office/'gifting centre'.
They made sure all their residents received their gifts and cards. The staff spent quality time with everyone and sang 'We wish you a merry Christmas' to most people too.
There were plenty of people who came to see their loved ones. Lunch service was incredible and huge thanks go to the kitchen team of Sarah, Alison, Steve and Laigu Lots of bottles of No-Seco (non alcoholic fizz) were served around the floors to anyone who wanted it. Everyone pulled a cracker and wore the paper hat after rolling their eyes at the traditionally naff joke inside. The day would not have been possible without their phenomenal night and day care team who worked very hard. A slower The afternoon and evening meant films and TV kicking off with the Kings’ Speech.