It raises all kinds of issues expressed on a daily basis in my constituency inbox. Here are some key points: The vast majority do not try to come to the UK but claim asylum in other EU countries. All of the “boat people” have travelled through safe European countries before attempting the perilous channel crossing. Many of them are not fleeing persecution or war, but simply a better life in the West. The channel crossing is very dangerous, and many have died attempting it. The people coming are not the most vulnerable, but they are the aspirant people with savings. It is a very difficult problem to solve (or we would have solved it). There is no magic wand.