A38 crash pictures released
Firefighters from Buckfastleigh have released these pictures of a crash on the Bristol bound carriageway of the A38 near Lower Dean on Thursday evening. Picture: Buckfastleigh Fire Station
A DRIVER hopefully escaped with minor injuries after this crash on the A38.
They released these pictures on their Facebook page last night adding: ‘We were called along with our colleagues from Ashburton Fire Station and Totnes Fire Station to a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Bristol bound carriageway of the A38 at Lower Dean.
‘On arrival the driver was free and clear of the vehicle so crews provided first aid until the arrival of the ambulance service, thankfully the injuries appear to be minor.
‘The vehicle was made safe and the road cleared of debris before all appliances returned home to station.’
