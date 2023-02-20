Myriam Margolyes OBE is a British Australian actress is probably best known for playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films.
She was born in Oxford in 1941 but ended up attending Cambridge.
Margolyes is a lesbian and has been with her partner Heather Sutherland since 1968.
She has been acting in stage, film and television since the mid 1960s.
Myriam is Jewish and the daughter of Scottish physician Joseph Margolyes and property developer Ruth. She has long campaigned for the rights of Palestinians and is a card-carrying member of the Labour Party.
She received a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence in 1993.
She made her film acting debut in the British comedy A Nice Girl Like Me in 1969 after which followed many roles in films including Yentl 1982, Little Dorrit 1988, Romeo and Juliet 1996 and James and the Giant Peach 1996.
On TV Myriam appeared in productions including The Diddakoi 1976, Blackadder, Cold Comfort Farm 1995 and was Sister Mildred in the BBC and PBS series Call the Midwife between 2018 and 2021.
Her show marks the launch of her book called Oh Miriam! It is billed as ‘another unforgettable adventure through the extraordinary life and strong opinions of Miriam Margolyes, live on stage in her biggest tour yet.
She says: “My new book is called OH MIRIAM! - something that has been said to me a lot over the years (often in tones of strong disapproval) - and it contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries and I can’t wait to share it with you all”.
The blurb reads: BAFTA-winning actor, voice of everything from Monkey to the Cadbury’s Caramel Rabbit, creator of a myriad of unforgettable characters from Lady Whiteadder to Professor Sprout, Miriam is one of the most recognisable actresses working today
From being escorted off the Today programme (for saying what we were all thinking) to declaring her love to Vanessa Redgrave; from Tales of the Unexpected to Graham Norton’s sofa, she is our most loved and most outspoken national treasure – and Oh Miriam! takes you both inside her head and her heart.
Reliably outrageous and always entertaining, join Miriam, in conversation, for a riotous evening as full of life and surprises as the actress herself.
Myriam comes top Plymouth Pavilions on Friday October 20 2023 at 7.30pm.