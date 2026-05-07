“It was great to be involved as part of season four of Hidden Treasures of the National Trust,” said Greenway’s Collections and House Officer Tamara Roberts. “Not only did it give me a great opportunity to share my enthusiasm about the collection and Agatha Christie but also learn more about the items in question. Being able to talk to those who have a special knowledge and connection to the items helped bring to life those pieces we have the honour of preserving every day”.