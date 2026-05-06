The Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority (DHNA) needs residents input, as consultation on the final draft Port Masterplan is now open.
This marks the mid-point of a collaborative process to shape the future of the harbour.
This Masterplan sets out Dart Harbour’s vision for sustainable growth and development over the next 25 years, providing a strategic framework to help the harbour respond to economic, environmental, technological and social changes while strengthening its role as a driver of local prosperity and community value.
The Authority’s status as a Trust Port ensures reinvestment into operations, supporting long-term resilience and flexibility and, in summary, the harbour will continue its operations with a good balance between usage and environmental protection, whilst prioritising safety and navigation as ever.
DHNA has identified growth opportunities, including making marine employment a major driver of local economic growth, improving access for all users, including those with disabilities, expanding facilities for yachts and small boats, enhancing visitor amenities, supporting local marine industries and services, and increasing capacity for ships such as cruise ships and superyachts (within defined limits).
The harbour commits to improving ecological health, restoring habitats and achieving net-zero operations by 2050.
The harbour is a community asset and the Port Masterplan acknowledges and prioritises this, supporting local employment, skills development and inclusive access to the river.
Paul Britton, Harbour Master, said: “The Dart is an outstanding place, loved by the entire local community.
“Our initial consultation last year demonstrated the many facets of the river that are appreciated by different people.
“Our harbour is an historic port that has constantly evolved over the last 1,000 years, and this plan sets out how we hope to continue this work – to keep everything that we love about the river intact, but also to improve facilities and the environment to make it better than ever.
“We want your feedback, to make sure that we’ve included your vision for the Dart.”
There are a number of ways to give feedback, and understand more about the plan, including a series of presentations and drop-in sessions in locations along the Dart for communities to attend.
Dates and locations are:
May 21 – Guildhall, Dartmouth 6.30pm– presentation.
June 15 – Hoodown Workshop, Kingswear – 1pm to 6.30pm – drop-in session.
June 18 – Totnes Boating Association 6.30pm – presentation.
July 3 – Galmpton Village Institute 6.30pm– presentation.
July 25 – Harbour Office, Dartmouth 12 noon to 5pm– drop-in session.
The document, plus all further details on how to get involved, is now available to view on Dart Harbour’s website, everyone is invited to pop in to the Harbour Office, Dartmouth and chat to a staff member or email: [email protected]
The consultation is open now until 31 July 31.
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