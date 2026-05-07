South Hams District Council and Sustainable South Hams have organised a screening of the People’s Emergency Briefing - an eye-opening film bringing together nine leading UK scientists and experts with the latest evidence and why it matters for things like the: Cost of living Extreme weather Food security Health.
This film is for anyone invested in their local community but this is absolutely essential viewing for councillors, community leaders and anyone involved in shaping local decisions. It offers a clear, evidence-based overview of the challenges ahead and why they matter at a local level.
The film is based on the National Emergency Briefing in Westminster (featured by ITV, Channel 4 and The Times) with appearances from Chris Packham, Deborah Meaden, and a range of voices from across the UK.
After the film there will be a short open discussion about what it means for our community and what we can do locally.
They will be inviting several experts to join a Q&A panel following the film for this important discussion about our future.
7pm for a 7.30pm start at The Watermark in Ivybridge.
Seats are free but limited so please book in advance.
Donations to Sustainable South Hams will enable them to continue their work.
Bring a friend, neighbour or family member: everyone is welcome.
Last November, ten of the UK’s leading experts briefed an invited audience of over 1,200 politicians and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media.
A 45-minute film will take the message into communities across the UK.
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