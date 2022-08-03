Air ambulance benefits from fundraising florists
The Totnes and District Flower Club members have raised £600 for Devon Air Ambulance thanks to their annual table-top sale.
At their recent meeting members enjoyed a lunch and presentation by Devon Air Ambulance volunteer Graham Gordon.
Members then set about raising money for the vital charity by selling new and pre-loved items, flower arrangements and home-made cakes.
President Tracy Johnson presented the cheque to Graham at the Totnes Boating Association’s clubhouse in Steamer Quay Road, where the club holds regular meetings.
New members are always welcome, said secretary Helen White.
She added: “Our next meeting is on Tuesday 13th September. The doors open at 1.30pm, and the meetings start at 2pm and usually finish around 4pm
“Demonstrators will complete flower arrangements, before your very eyes and will inspire and entertain you. We also hold Workshops and social lunches.”
For more information phone Sally Dean on 01548 821714 or email [email protected]
