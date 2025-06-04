As the UK gears up for tighter controls on disposable vapes, a leading safety expert is urging households to think twice before tossing used vapes in the bin, citing the hidden fire risk they pose when lithium-ion batteries are improperly disposed of.
Saj, Safety Officer at Chorlton Fireworks, says the issue isn’t just about sustainability, but safety:
“We’ve seen first-hand how volatile lithium-ion batteries can be. Whether it’s fireworks or vapes, when something small is packed with that much energy, it has to be handled with respect. One damaged battery in the wrong place — like a rubbish lorry or recycling truck — is all it takes to ignite a serious fire.”
Saj continues: “Most people don’t realise these vapes contain the same battery tech as power tools and electric bikes, and they’re being binned with yesterday’s takeaway.”
Between 2020 and 2024, a total of 1,056 vape-related fires were reported across 39 fire and rescue services in the UK, an increase in 348% compared to pre-2020.
South Hams District Council, like other local authorities in Devon, encourages proper disposal of vapes through recycling programs. Vapes are considered Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and should not be placed in household recycling or rubbish bins - especially not in black bags.
Most local supermarkets, vape shops or recycling centres offer battery recycling points where vapes can be disposed of safely.
The number of e-cigarette users has risen from 800,000 in 2012 to 5.6 million in 2024, with 1 in 10 secondary school children vaping regularly. Making the sale of single-use vapes illegal will now prevent these toxic products from littering the country's streets, and aims to encourage users to seek alternatives.
A handful of critics believe the ban will encourage users back to smoking, many supporters of scheme hope it will cut the number of young people picking up the habit.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.