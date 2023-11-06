One of the most crucial elements we must not lose sight of when setting ourselves targets, is to not only consider the ESG issues that first present themselves when assessing our charitable operations, but to dig deeper than this as there will inevitably be areas that we can improve on that are not immediately obvious. For instance, our desire to reach net zero as an organisation could lead to a focus on offsetting aircraft emissions etc., but we are also working closely with our investment manager to understand the impact our investment portfolio might be having and how best this can be mitigated. ESG factors run throughout an organisation at every level, and we must not fall into the trap of stopping at the "easy wins".'