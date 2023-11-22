Radio listeners in large parts of the South Hams now have more listening choice thanks to the switch-on of two small-scale digital radio multiplexes.
Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) allows broadcasters to bundle a number of radio stations together into what is known as a multiplex. Each multiplex can then be broadcast using an individual frequency from a transmitter. Your DAB radio can then pull out each individual radio service from the multiplex and allow you to listen to it.
The services were legalised following a Private Members Bill intoduced to Parliament by Torbay MP Kevin Foster who said: ‘In the past to start a radio station you had the choice between being a bedroom online operation or going countywide at great expense meaning if you wanted to serve Torbay you would also be heard in Barnstaple.
“I think it’s the only bit of private members broadcasting legislation to have ever become a full Act of Parliament with support from both the government and Labour opposition fron bench.”
Two new multiplexes have started broadcasting: TorDAB from Torbay serving the east of our area and PlymDAB from Plymouth serving the west they follow on from ExeDAB in Exeter.
TorDAB will introduce RadioEXE, Radio Exemas, South Devon Radio and Ocean Youth.
Radio EXE has been broadcasting from Exeter since 2012 and before that, as Exeter FM, since 2008.
The station can be heard on FM around Exeter and in much of Devon and beyond on DAB.
Radio Exemas is the festive offshoot of Radio EXE which will bradcast until January 6 next year.
South Devon Radio is a community station broadcasting online from Torquay for the past three years.
Finally, Ocean Youth Radio from Sound Communities CIC was created as an online station in 2012 with studios in Paignton and has also run a couple of short-term FM licences.
Over at PlymDAB, Radio EXE and Radio Exemas are also on the menu along with Hospital Radio Plymouth which began in 1969 serving patients at Mount Gould Hospital and had several homes before moving to Derriford Hospital in 1998. It is now based at Bircham House.
Phonic DAB is a community station calling itself ‘Exeter’s Sound Alternative’ which has been broadcasting to Devon’s county town on FM since 2008 and finally Ocean City Radio has been serving up its community radio service online since 2018.
There are plans for new stations in the New Year including Devoncast, a station devoted to locally-produced podcasts, heritage station Flashback and on TorDAB, Torquay Hospital Radio.
TorDAB Chair Jim Parker said: “It’s been a lengthy process from applying to run the service through to launching the network but finally we’re on air!”
The new multiplexes will also provide a chance for new radio operators to serve the area.
Managing Director of Radio EXE, a shareholder in the project, Paul Nero said: “It would cost around £6,000 a year in Ofcom licencing fees and carriage to get a new radio station on-the-air. The exact amount depends on what’s called the bitrate.”
The more bits, the better the listening quality of the audio.’
To receive the new stations you need to have a DAB radio and press “re-scan”.