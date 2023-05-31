Dartmouth Steam Railway celebrated fifty years of operating the line between Paignton and Kingswear with a special steam train and River Dart cruise.
The train and cruise ran with more than 90 invited guests aboard, including more than 22 employees from the line’s original days of 1973. The event was organised to thank the individuals who worked to turn the line into a major player in the local tourist economy.
A spokesperson for the railway said: “An historic milestone took place in 1973 when the beautifully picturesque line, which was earmarked for closure, was purchased from British Rail.
“The financial viability of the takeover of the line was doubted at the time but history, fused with hard work and a deep understanding of railway heritage, proved sceptics wrong.”
They said during the last 50 years the railway has continued to develop, with more locomotives and carriages, workshops, an apprenticeship scheme and the addition of a pleasure boat company - Dartmouth River Boats. The company has also introduced initiatives such as the very first Christmas Train of Lights in the UK.
John Jones, Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company’s Managing Director, added: “It really was an amazing achievement by the group who started the business in 1973. Lots of people between then and now should be very proud of themselves.
“What was already a difficult task became unbelievably difficult with the sharp economic downturn of 1974. The people of Torbay, the hoteliers, and B&B owners owe a huge debt of gratitude to those who started the company off five decades ago.”
The railway went into profit in 1975 and has continued to go from strength to strength over the last five decades.
The spokesperson added: “Glorious sunshine and blue skies on the day of celebrating fifty years ensured everyone would appreciate those now famous stunning views from the carriage windows and from the river cruise. Guests were presented with unmatched views of the seaside coast and countryside from the ‘Nation’s Holiday Line’.”