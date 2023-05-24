It’s all change at the top of Salcombe Town Council with a new Mayor in the form of Mark Goodey and Deputy Mayor Jasper Evans.
Mark is a restaurateur having spent the past 26 years running the Winking Prawn on Beadon Road in the town and before that he worked in the restaurant trade in Poole.
Mark said: ‘‘The priority for the Town Council is involving the whole community, everyone who has a stake in Salcombe.
‘‘I just want to see the best done for the whole of the town.’’
Deputy Mayor Jasper Evans is a non-practicing solicitor having previously been at a large London international law firm. His great grandfather George Evans lived in the town and ancesters come from Stokenham and Torcross.
Jasper said: ‘‘The new Council’s aim is to do the best for Salcombe, to ensure it is the most friendly, welcoming and inclusive community to work and live in.’’
The pair were unanimously elected at the Salcombe Annual Town Meeting held at Cliff House on May 24.
Around 10 people attended and brought up issues such as raising awareness of Salcombe swimming week, the cleanliness of the town’s streets especially Church Street, Buckley Street and Devon Road the strimming of Shadycombe Cemetary and the removal of rusty poles and posts.
Many people stayed on for the monthly full council meeting which was a packed programme including a vandalised tree on the Berry which has been planted as a memorial.
The council agreed to replace it with an equivalent-sized tree and invite the family along.
The Park and Ride was covered which this year will only operate in July and August, there was a discussion on a Community Working Group and the upkeep of the 17 miles of footpaths in the parish.
Salcombe Gin and Devon Rum were touched upon regarding planning issues.
The legacy of the Coronation’s Big Help Out was also talked about and there were many housekeeping issues including forming working groups and committees, the council website, IT issues and social media, HR including the role and training of the Town Clerk and the maintenance of council-owned properties.
Something that received widespread support was the offer by the Friends of Cliff House woods to gift them to the town council subject to a consultation with local people and after taking legal advice.