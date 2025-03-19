With Mothers Day on the way a place well worth visiting is Lukesland near Ivybridge.
The Singing Mamas group will be serenading the big tree.
The group is run by Ivybridge woman Hope Buzza, where mums and young babies come and sing in the woods.
To be a UK champion tree the National Tree Register registers the height, age and girth of the trunk, but not the overall spread of the tree.
If this were measured, the Lukesland magnolia would definitely be the biggest of its kind in the country.
Planted by Howard Howell, grandfather of the current owner John Howell, the tree has its roots in the Addicombe Brook that flows through the garden, where it is sheltered from the Dartmoor winds and has lots of space to spread, so is very happy!
It is going to be 90 years old next year, but is still very vigorous, growing bigger all the time.
The tree flowers in early March and is always at risk of being frosted.
The family-run garden is open on Sundays, Wednesdays and Bank Holidays until June.
Even after the petals drop, they make a beautiful carpet under the tree and in the stream.
In Lukesland's 24-acre grounds there are many other magnolias in flower in March and April, as well as stunning camellias, early rhododendrons, spring bulbs and wild flowers.
www.lukesland.co.uk