The Seal Project of South Devon loves learning all they can about individual seals, and this one fascinates them.
This is 'Wizard Of Oz', a young but amazing mum, who is slightly nervous, so very keen on remaining in the water.
For us as humans, a long bath results in pruned fingers and toes, for this lady, there seems to be a fascinating moss garden growing on her back!
It seems adult female seals, especially during pregnancy can be prone to algee growing on their backs, so in this case make sense, given the hours she spends in the water, just resting under the surface, with the sunlight on her back.
No matter what the species, pregnancy throws things at you that you never expect.
