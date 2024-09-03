Over the past week, the 179th Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta has hosted a vibrant array of shoreside and river-based events, drawing both locals and visitors into a lively celebration of maritime traditions, competitive spirit, and friendly local rivalry.
The festivities kicked off with an entertainment-packed Family Fun Weekend, featuring music and dance, jugglers, pirate ships, exercise and yoga sessions, bushcraft activities, and the eagerly awaited Annual Regatta Dog Show. For the sports enthusiasts of the South West, the headline events of our traditional Sailing and Rowing races got underway, the Regatta Tennis tournament began, followed by Darts, the Golf, Road races, and the Swimming Gala. Enthusiastic crowds lined the Embankment to watch the town compete with and against each other and other Devon teams.
We also successfully trialled a new system on our website to live-stream race results.
For those seeking lighter-hearted fun, the Kontiki Raft Race saw handmade boats nearly complete the course, while bungee rowing offered a struggle for direction. The ever popular Flyboarding displays were back and we saw the RNLI demonstrating what they do best - a vital part of our River Dart.
The week was alive with family-friendly activities like treasure hunts, ice cream eating contests, the International Trolley Grand Prix, BMX displays, and slacklining, ensuring visitors of all ages could join in the festivities. Regatta is also about evenings and nights as well as days, with live music or Silent Disco’s every night. We saw the return of the Regatta Ball, mouth wateringly catered by a local team from Kendricks with music from Superstition and raffled prizes supporting the Regatta.
Community engagement is at the heart of our regatta, with local businesses and organizations coming together to support and participate in the events. This collaborative spirit highlighted the regatta’s role in strengthening community bonds and showcasing Dartmouth’s vibrant culture as you can see from the abundance of amazing photographs on our Social Platforms.
Our shopping parade showcased a range of local crafts, food, and beverages, giving everyone a taste of the area’s unique charm. Live music added to the festive atmosphere, with performances by local bands including Mick & Lucy, 52nd Street, and the Liberty Sisters, and many more. The musical entertainment culminated on Saturday night with the Riviera Dogs, who brought the house down before a spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky, with those aboard the Waverley, berthed alongside the Town Pontoon, enjoying a prime view.
The band of the South West are Sea Cadets took the lead in the Parade for our opening ceremony, mid-week, with key figures in the area watching over the handing over of the Silver Oar to our Chair, Ed Botterill as the official Regatta began.
Super Saturday was the place to be for our Royal Regatta River where we saw a grand parade of Steam boats, Classic Yachts, ribs and cruisers parade along the River Dart with the Salute taken by Mayor Councillor David Wells.
This year, we were thrilled to be joined by HMS Cattistock, a Royal Navy minesweeper, whose commanding officer Lt Cdr Jonny Campbell and Crew not only hosted visitors aboard the ship but also participated in several onshore competitions themselves. We're pleased to say that Dartmouth has become their new favourite port—at least in Devon! The team work of the Britannia Royal Naval College and the URNU cadets and Regatta is legendary and we are very proud of this, strengthening our connection and maintaining the legacy.
In summary, the past week at the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta was filled with thrilling competitions, lively entertainment, and a strong sense of community, reaffirming its place as a cherished event on the local calendar.
We now look forward to the 180th Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta, which will kick off with the Family Fun Weekend on Saturday, August 23 2025, followed by the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, August 27 2025, and culminating in the all-important fireworks display on Saturday, August 30 2025.