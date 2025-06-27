Environmental journalist, author and broadcaster Anna Turns, is Libraries Unlimited’s newest charity patron.

Libraries Unlimited run the public libraries in the South Hams.

Anna has joined as a patron at a key time, as the first Summer Book Quest - The Deep Sea Adventure - launches on July 12, and they recently announced Together for Tomorrow, their £1.5 million climate project funded by National Lottery Community Fund.

Anna said: “As a biologist, writer and mother, I’m passionate about nature connection and ocean literacy.

“Just simply stepping onto the seashore to explore a tiny rockpool or reading a coastal-inspired book can spark a lifelong interest in the ocean, so I’m incredibly excited to be a patron for Libraries Unlimited at a time when seas and storytelling combine in this summer’s project and hopefully beyond.”