Kingsbridge-based Norsworthy Photography has won a business award for client experience and customer satisfaction at the Corporate Live Wire Magazine Global Awards.
Norsworthy Photography has been awarded ‘Family Photography Company of the Year 24/25’.
The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards celebrate the success and achievements of leading professionals and companies who have stood out for being results driven, service focused and most importantly, taken an innovative approach to demonstrate exceptional business performance.
With such a broad range of businesses being recognised, Corporate LiveWire look at each case individually and assess how the team have harnessed more effective processes, products, or ideas in order to transform their industry for the better, increase profits, and/or offer a more successful service.
A spokesperson said: “During the awards process we invited over 90,000 businesses and corporate professionals, magazine contributors and our subscribers to nominate companies & individuals based on factors such as quality of service, innovation, experience, sustainability and other areas. “Additionally, our research team has put forward a selection of firms which they felt are deserving of recognition.“
Award winners will be featured in the Global Awards Winners Guide 2024/25, which will be distributed to businesses and professionals around the world.
Martyn Norsworthy, owner and photographer said: “I am so pleased to kick off a new year with such fab news!
“It means a lot that we have been awarded this.
“It’s nice to be recognised for client experience and customer Satisfaction, we aim to give all of our studio clients a wonderful experience with each visit”
Martyn took his first photograph aged four on a visit to Windsor Castle.
He went on to look through boxes of old photographs collected by his gran and thus was born his passion for photography.
He considers photography a lifestyle which repays the long hours work.