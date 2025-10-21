Plymouth Marjon University will award honorary degrees to six outstanding contributors to education, culture, enterprise, and society in the South West during graduation ceremonies between October 27 to 29.
Honorary degrees are given to nominated people who have made an impact in their fields of expertise in the region.
This year’s six will be included in ceremonies held for the 700 Marjon student graduates.
Wembury -born Antony Jinman Ed.D (Master of Coaching and Leadership) –
Antony is a polar explorer and climate advocate who in 2010 became the 12th Briton to ski to the Geographic North Pole, and the following year completed a solo expedition to the South Pole.
He’s led scientific and educational expeditions across the Arctic and Antarctic.
His organisation Education Through Expeditions has helped thousands of young people understand climate awareness, leadership, and resilience.
Professor Claire Taylor, Vice-Chancellor of Plymouth Marjon University, said: "These honorary graduates have transformed individual lives and communities not only across the South West, but globally.
“Their dedication reflects Plymouth Marjon University’s mission to tackle inequity through education, research, and opportunity.
“Graduation days are always a highlight, and I look forward to celebrating their remarkable achievements alongside our students."
Plymouth Marjon University Honorary Graduates in recent years have included former Children’s Laureate Sir Michael Morpurgo, Mercury Prize nominee folk singer Seth Lakeman, celebrity chef Michael Caines MBE, and Olympic medallist diver Tom Daley OBE.
Marjon offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral-level courses across a range of disciplines, with a strong focus on high-quality teaching, learning opportunities, research and knowledge exchange.
Key specialisms include Education and Initial Teacher
Training, Nursing and Allied Healthcare, Sport and Media, and the Social Sciences – serving professional, public and community-focused sectors.
Marjon also delivers programmes in collaboration with partner organisations across the UK and with transnational
partners.
