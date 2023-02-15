It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the South Hams Chess Club with internal club games and Torbay Chess League matches.
Steve Levy became the first player to reach the semi-finals of the club’s knockout competition, the Cookworthy Cup, beating David Archer in a very tight game. This saw David overlook a checkmate it has to be said, although this was mainly due to time trouble, where both players had little time to think.
While in the Homan League Steve had another win against Ben Wilkinson which has to be put down to Ben getting into time problems. Other results saw Arthur Doble beat Tony Tatam, Trevor Hurt beat Cathy Black and Ben Wilkinson this time beating Alan Davies.
In the Dunleavy League Clifford Peach beat Tony Collins, who also lost to Richard Thomas, and Phil McConnell beat James Fowler.
Two Torbay Chess League matches have also been played with opposite mixed results. In Division 2 the South Hams beat Torquay Boys Grammar School 3 ½ - ½ the winners for the South Hams were David Archer, Arthur Doble and Phil McConnell; while Cathy Black drew and in Division 3 the South Hams lost 3 ½ - ½ against Plymouth, with Cathy Black getting the ½ point. Interestingly Plymouth match Captain, Tony Tatam, who is also a member of the South Hams Club, beat Arthur Doble
The Chess Club is now well into the season, but would welcome seeing new players, anyone interested please check out the clubs website at www.southhamschessclub.com or ring Phil McConnell on 01803 834135 or Clifford Peach 01752 407757. The club meets at the Regal Club, Church Street, Kingsbridge every Thursday evening at 7pm.