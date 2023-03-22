A beautiful burst of spring-like colour greeted Totnes Caring’s community connections team when they arrived at work last week.
As a surprise, the charity’s Monday art group, bashed at The Rushbrook, created a set of five cheerful still life compositions and mounted them on the team’s office wall – in secret.
The much-needed splash of colour provides staff with a sunny boost tot heir busy working days.
Totnes Caring’s dementia co-ordinator, Mary Garvey, enthused: “It was such a wonderful surprise to see these gorgeous pictures appear in our office. It has really brightened up the place and added a cheerful touch of colour. We are all very pleased.
“It is so nice to see the clients’ creating things which have come full circle and benefited these historic walls and our team over here at The Mansion.
“Seeing them appear out of the blue made it feel like when a Banksy appears out of nowhere!”