With the retirement of their clerk after many years of dedicated service, Ashprington Parish Council is looking for new clerk.
Previous experience would be an advantage but is not essential as training would be given.
Competency in Word, Excel and website management is essential, as is the ability to take accurate minutes of meetings.
Knowledge of management of budgets and production of accounts is also essential.
The post is for 400 hours a year.
The salary will vary with experience and in accordance National Association of Local Councils and Society of Local Council Clerks recommended rates dependent on experience and qualifications.
For more information on how to apply and a copy of the job description you can email or telephone the Clerk at: [email protected] or 01803 732047.
A CV will be needed.
The closing date for applications is Friday September 20.