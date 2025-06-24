Dart RNLI are thrilled to benefit from the generosity of lifelong supporter Babs Dale after her marathon charity effort.
Babs handed over her gift towards the new Dart lifeboat station after taking part in the RNLI Mayday campaign, walking an impressive 208 miles.
She raised £774 in total, with £617 from online donations going to the RNLI, and £157 in cash for the Dart fund.
After giving the cash to acting Dart Fundraising Chair John Butler outside the current home, Babs said: “I have always been a supporter of the RNLI.
“In my teens I got stuck under a canoe and could have drowned, and I didn’t go near water for four years after that.
“But now, when my husband and I go on holiday we always visit the nearest lifeboat station and try to raise money.
“This year I challenged myself to walk 100 miles.
‘’I thought that maybe that was a big ask in May alone, so I started a bit earlier. I shouldn't have doubted myself as I walked a total of 208 miles.
“We are holidaying at Torcross this year, so I thought it ideal to bring the cash raised towards the new station.
“I have total admiration for the RNLI and all the volunteers.
“It is so important to support this cause and I am proud to be a lifesaver by helping whenever I can.”
Babs, 71, lives in Milton Keynes but would do even more for the charity if she had the opportunity. “If I was living nearby I’d be a volunteer.
“I have such massive respect for the work you all do.”
Chair John added: “We are very grateful to Babs and full of admiration for her challenge.
“Every penny counts in getting towards our target for the new station, which will help the aim of saving lives at sea.
“Hopefully Babs can pay another visit when we are open.
“She is always welcome.”
