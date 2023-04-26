The Bakehouse on Fore Street in Kingsbridge played an important role in the Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.
It received a complete makeover swapping bread and cakes for stamps, letters and parcels as it became the Post Office early on in the new film.
General Manager Alan Spain explained: ‘‘We received an e-mail out of the blue from the set location manager asking if we could use the shop as a location.
‘‘They had obviously been scouting out possible sites.
‘‘We agreed and the day before the shoot we closed as usual at 3pm then handed the keys over to the crew who dressed it as a Post Office.”
In the plot Harold Fry learns an old friend is has cancer.
He writes a letter which he takes to the Post Office then decides to deliver it himself.
‘‘The film crew liaised with us to choose the quietest time when it would cause the least disruption.
‘‘On the day on the shoot a couple of people even asked us for car tax discs!
‘‘We don’t know why they chose our shop but perhaps it was because it was set back from the road.
Alan said he wasn’t around on the day of filming: ‘‘I heard that as soon as the necessary filming had been done they returned the shop to normal.’’
It was found that post-Brexit the demand for their products greatly increased and they needed more space hence their move to the other side of Fore Street.