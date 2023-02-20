The crew of Dart RNLI with their D-Class RIB cheered on the team from the Cornish Bakery in Fairfax Place on Saturday 18 in Dartmouth. They were cycling as many miles as possible to raise funds for the new boathouse.
The original Dartmouth Lifeboat Station was established in 1878 but was closed in 1896. The existing Dart Lifeboat Station was established in 2011 when a temporary Lifeboat Station was constructed on the Coronation Park.
The original lifeboat station cost £300 and was built on land owned by Raleigh Estates, with a slipway being built at Sandquay for a cost of £61 in 1879. The lifeboat station was sold for £100 when it was closed in 1896.
This Appeal has been launched to fund the £1.3 million cost of renovating the old lifeboat station which will house the stations D-Class lifeboat and provide modern facilities, which include dedicated changing facilities, workshop, training, and crew welfare facilities.
You can support the appeal in many different ways by making a donation to this JustGiving page, by setting up your own fundraising event or challenge with a JustGiving Fundraising page linked to the appeal, or by volunteering your time to help with the appeal by e-mailing Ellie Walker at [email protected]
With your help they can provide our volunteer crews and their support teams with the facilities that they need to continue their work of saving lives along the Devon Coastline.
https://tinyurl.com/5enbrz4u