The developers behind plans to build hundreds of homes in Totnes have responded to a recent backlash saying the scheme is vital to the survival of the waterfront area.
Acorn Property Group is proposing to build 194 new homes, a 55 bed care home, 12 commercial buildings and a reduced boatyard at Baltic Wharf.
Ed Lewis, Regional Director of Acorn Property Group, responded saying: “The needs of the boatyard and its tenants have been absolutely central to the design of the whole site and this proposal will ensure its long-term survival. Further, it will provide significantly more employment opportunities, up to 350 full time jobs, than the 20 jobs that currently exist on site.”
The consultation period for public responses to the proposals is open until 22nd February 2024.
Councillor John Birch led strong objections to the scheme, and questioned its merit.
He said the plan failed to include provision for affordable housing.
But Mr Lewis said: “Under our plans, the capital receipts from the housing on this site will directly provide investment for the boatyard which otherwise would not be available.
"South Hams District Council are in a housing crisis and the delivery of extra homes on a sustainable brownfield site must be the correct approach rather than building on even more greenfield sites.
“We are directly addressing the housing crisis by delivering homes, including affordable homes for local people, with houses and apartments to address a range of housing needs. Our proposals provide at least 31 grant funded affordable homes for local people with potential for more (later).”