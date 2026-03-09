South Hams District Council and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are urging South Hams residents not to throw away items containing lithium-ion batteries following a rise in fires linked to damaged batteries.
To highlight the risks to firefighters and waste workers, South Hams' Lead Executive Member for Waste and Recycling, Councillor Julian Brazil, visited Torr Quarry in Kingsbridge to see firsthand the challenges caused by incorrectly disposed battery-powered items.
Lithium-ion batteries are found in everyday items such as vapes, phones, laptops, e-scooters and bikes, and children’s toys. When thrown in general waste, they can be crushed or punctured during collection.
This damage can cause short-circuiting and overheating, triggering thermal runaway - a chain reaction where a battery releases energy uncontrollably, resulting in fires that burn at extremely high temperatures. Fires from batteries have been recorded inside collection lorries and at recycling and waste centres.
Kate Saint, Head of Prevention at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Lithium-ion batteries power many everyday items, and when used correctly, they are safe. But if crushed or damaged, they can ignite without warning.
“These fires spread quickly, are difficult to extinguish, and can even reignite after appearing out. Separating electrical items and batteries may feel like extra work, but safe disposal greatly reduces the risk of fires and protects waste management and emergency teams."
During the Kingsbridge visit, Cllr Brazil met operational staff to understand how wrongly disposed batteries cause fires, damage equipment, and halt recycling.
Cllr Brazil said: "Seeing the teams in action brought home how serious this issue is.
“A single battery in the wrong bin can put lives at risk, disrupt essential services, and harm the environment.
“By taking simple steps to dispose of batteries and electrical items correctly, residents can make a real difference."
Comments
