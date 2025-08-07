Dart RNLI volunteers were sent out just before 3pm (Aug 5) because of concerns for a kayaker off Beesands.
Dart’s Atlantic B Class attended and fortunately found the kayaker safe and well.
Helm Rich Eggleton said: “Although it turned out to be a false alarm this time, it is always best to call the Coastguards if in doubt.
“The call was made in good faith and there is never an occasion when ignoring potential danger can be the right thing to do.”
Call 999 in case of emergency but otherwise to call the station the number is 01803 839224.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.