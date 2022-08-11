Bird flu zones impact South Hams
Subscribe newsletter
A new case of bird flu has been found near Ashburton, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
When avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place around the infected premises to prevent the spread of the disease. Within these zones a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping can apply.
All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled.
A 3km (1.8-mile) protection zone and a 10km (6.2-mile) surveillance zone has been put in place around the premises. The latter includes part of the South Hams.
Another disease control zone is still in place in the South Hams at a premises near Dartington where bird flu was found in commercial poultry last month.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |