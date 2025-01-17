THE Bishop of Crediton will mark her retirement with a special farewell service at Exeter Cathedral on Saturday, January 18.
The Rt Rev Jackie Searle has been in her role since 2018.
She said that after over six years in post she felt that now was the right time to retire.
She said “I’ve so enjoyed ministry here. I’ve felt called to it right from the start. At my consecration as a bishop, I had such a sense of joy and of God’s calling.
“I am very sad to be leaving because Devon is a place I have loved and people that I have loved, so there is a bitter sweetness in that.”
“I’ve particularly loved taking confirmation services, these are so joyful – seeing people make that public commitment to faith and being able to confirm them and pray for the Holy Spirit to come – these are the kind of moments that give me great joy.”
Bishop Jackie said she had also loved visiting people, parishes and communities across Devon and felt particularly energised by visiting some of the 134 Church of England schools.
During her time in her role, Bishop Jackie started the Wellbeing Panel for the Diocese and the Devon Church Weddings project, which encourages people to consider getting married in church.
She also led work locally and nationally looking at provision for same sex couples in the Church, known as the Living in Love and Faith project.
“I’ve also loved seeing the number of women appointed to roles over the last six years, which is something we have really tried to focus on,” she added.
Bishop Jackie also served as acting Bishop of Exeter from September 2023 to November 2024, when the Rt Rev Mike Harrison was enthroned at Exeter Cathedral.
She said she was delighted with his appointment and that it was “good to know the diocese, which I’ve really come to love and care for is in such good hands.”
Paying tribute to her, Bishop Mike said: “The diocese has so much to be grateful to Bishop Jackie for, whether in terms of encouragement to embody our vision of growing in prayer, making new disciples and serving the people of Devon with joy, in exercising pastoral care (often below the radar), the promotion of clergy well-being, deepening ecumenical engagement, making great appointments, inspiring preaching and teaching and much else besides.
“All of which makes it more difficult to say farewell to Bishop Jackie, and we do so surrounding her with love, affection and appreciation for all that has been, and prayers and every blessing for what will be.”
At the end of her farewell Communion Service at Exeter Cathedral, Bishop Jackie will lay her bishop’s mitre and crozier down on the altar, as a symbol of her retirement as Bishop of Crediton.
She leaves at a time of change and challenge for the Church of England, and shares a message of hope “I love the Church of England and am deeply committed to it; the Church is an expression of the Kingdom of God, and whilst the Church has its challenges, the Kingdom of God is greater than that.”
“Jesus talks about the Kingdom of God as a tree with many branches where the birds come and find shelter. That’s the image I have of the Church of England, as a place where many people can come and find shelter.
“We are a broad church with all the different branches that together are an expression of the Kingdom of God.”
Bishop Jackie, who was amongst the first women to be ordained priest in 1994 and one of the first women bishops, will be moving to the Midlands with her husband, the author Rev David Runcorn.
Looking back on more than 30 years in ordained ministry, she said: “I feel very blessed to have had this opportunity to minister and to serve in a variety of roles.
“I’ve taught in a theological college, been a parish vicar, an Archdeacon, a cathedral Canon, a Dean of Women in ministry, a General Synod member, and have fulfilled various other roles nationally and locally. Being Bishop of Crediton has been a great honour, and a wonderful role on which to finish my full-time ministry.
“I am deeply grateful for God’s call and the vocation to ministry in the Church of England. My prayer as I leave is for God’s richest blessing on the people of Devon and the Diocese of Exeter.”