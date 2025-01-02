There is a Wassail event being held at the Community Orchard in Blackawton on Friday January 17 at 6.30pm.
It’s an old English tradition to wish for a good harvest.
Traditions involve hanging toast on the trees, pouring cider on their roots, or making a racket to ward away bad spirits.
There will be a BBQ, drinks and a candle-lit procession to the oldest apple tree.
All proceeds from donations will go towards maintaining the play park and meadow.
You are asked to bring a pan and spoon, or something similar, for making a racket to scare off evil spirits.
A wassail mask is optional and the best homemade mask wins a prize.
Mask templates available from the Community Shop.