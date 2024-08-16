A FIRE has destroyed the clubhouse at Heathcoat Cricket Club in Tiverton.
The cause of the blaze, which broke out on Friday morning, August 16, is not yet known.
A spokesperson for Heathcoat Cricket Club said everyone connected to the club and in the cricketing community “are deeply shocked and saddened by these events”.
“On behalf of everyone at the club we wish to thank Devon and Cornwall Fire Brigade for their assistance and efforts to control the fire.
“It is still a very raw and emotional time for everyone involved... but with the pain comes the opportunities to rebuild.
“We were incredibly proud of our remarkable clubhouse, however a club is more than just a building.
“A club is defined by its community and rest assured we will rebuild the clubhouse.
“We will keep everyone updated as and when we have any information and plans surrounding matches and bookings.”
Matt Theedom, managing director of the Devon Cricket Foundation, also issued a statement.
He said: “Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to everyone associated with Heathcoat Cricket Club.
“Having supported the club and witnessed the hard work, blood, sweat and tears that went into building the clubhouse, it’s heartbreaking to see.
“I have no doubt that the Devon cricket community will rally around to support Heathcoat and its members at this distressing time.
“The Devon Cricket Foundation and England and Wales Cricket Board will of course be supporting the club to recover and get back on its feet as soon as possible.”
Heathcoat Cricket Club is located in the grounds of Knightshayes Court, a 19th century Grade I listed house owned by the National Trust.
A fundraising appeal to rebuild the clubhouse has raised as much as £900 at the time of writing.
If you would like to donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-the-heathcoat-cricket-club-pavilion.