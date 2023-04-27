This weekend is Bluebell Open Weekend at the Deer Wood in Loddiswell.

You can enjoy a wonderful walk during bluebell time in this peaceful haven and help celebrate Deer Wood becoming afull venue for experiential learning and well-being.There will be fresh wild food nibbles to taste, plus artwork, t-shirts and bamboo birdboxes available for sale.

Some of the guest tutors are on-site and will be delighted to answer anyquestions about the range of courses and day retreats they are offering this year andyou’re so you’re invited to have a chat and a fresh cup of herb tea.

If coming by car please e-mail to book a parking time slot as they are limited to five spaces. Car sharing is encouraged.

Dogs are welcome if kept on a lead at all times and any poop is scooped.

This is a free event but any donations towards the conservation and social outreachprogrammes are gratefully received.

The event is open between 11am and 5pm on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30.

For any queries please e-mail Lisa – [email protected]