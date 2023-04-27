This weekend is Bluebell Open Weekend at the Deer Wood in Loddiswell.
You can enjoy a wonderful walk during bluebell time in this peaceful haven and help celebrate Deer Wood becoming afull venue for experiential learning and well-being.There will be fresh wild food nibbles to taste, plus artwork, t-shirts and bamboo birdboxes available for sale.
Some of the guest tutors are on-site and will be delighted to answer anyquestions about the range of courses and day retreats they are offering this year andyou’re so you’re invited to have a chat and a fresh cup of herb tea.
If coming by car please e-mail to book a parking time slot as they are limited to five spaces. Car sharing is encouraged.
Dogs are welcome if kept on a lead at all times and any poop is scooped.
This is a free event but any donations towards the conservation and social outreachprogrammes are gratefully received.
The event is open between 11am and 5pm on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30.