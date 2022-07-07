Boris Johnson announces resignation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is to resign.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street he said that he will stay on as Prime Minister until a new leader is elected.

He has also chosen new Cabinet members.

The Prime Minister said: “The herd instinct is powerful and when it moves it moves.” He added “Some people will be relieved and others disappointed.”

Earlier Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall gave us this reaction: “I am deeply sad that after winning an incredible majority at the 2019 General Election that Boris Johnson has squandered such an opportunity.

“I have long been uncomfortable about the behaviour of Boris. That is why I submitted my letter of no confidence in February 2022 and why I have continued to voice my concerns about his conduct and the direction of travel with regards to many of his policies.

“I entered politics because I believe implicitly in truth, integrity, and decency. These values are the backbone of the Conservative Party and I now look forward to restoring my constituent’s faith in our great party and continuing my work to represent the people of Totnes and South Devon.