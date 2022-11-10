“This wasn’t much of a bet for the boys as the swim took less than five minutes - but the Dartmouth crowd were incredibly supportive, and they raised a grand total of £130. There are many underfunded animal sanctuaries in South Africa who struggle desperately to raise funds, so the boys decided that when converted to South African Rand the proceeds of the swim would go further to benefit more dogs in SA than they could in the UK. The proceeds – 3,000 Rand - were donated to local organisation DARG (Domestic Animal Rescue Group) based in Hout Bay, Cape Town.