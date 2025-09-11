GUSTS of up to 80 miles per hour are being forecast by the Met Office as it issues a warning for strong wind from Sunday.
The yellow weather warning comes into force from 8pm on Sunday, September 14 and lasts until 6pm on Monday, September 15.
The Exeter-based forecaster says gusts of around 50 to 60 miles per hour are likely around coasts and hills, with 70 to 80 mile per hour winds possible in the most exposed locations.
The windiest conditions are expected on Monday morning.
► What can I expect?
• It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves;
• There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs;
• Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;
• There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;
• There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris;
• There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.