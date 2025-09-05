August has been relatively busy at Totnes fire station.
They have been mobilised 27 times.
This brings the yearly total so far to 144.
The Incident Command Vehicle has been particularly busy this month with the dry weather and long protracted incidents.
They have attended: 7X Incident Command Unit call outs, 10X fires , 7X Automatic Fire Alarm calls, 1X standby, 1X gain entry and 1X smell of burning.
If you would like to help your community, learn new skills, and earn a wage and live or work within five minutes of a fire station, South Hams fire stations are recruiting on-call firefighters.
Visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdduvyx4 to find out more information
