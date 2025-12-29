Children’s Hospice South West is also raising money through tree collections in partnership with Just Helping Ringway and Biffa. Collections can be made from the TQ6, TQ7, TQ8 and TQ9 areas between Friday January 9 and Tuesday January 12. There is a suggested donation of £20, which will support babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families. Bookings can be made through the Children’s Hospice South West website: https://www.chsw.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise-christmas/recycle-your-christmas-tree