As the Christmas sparkle fades for another year and the spring cleaning gets underway, it’s time to decide where and how to dispose of your Christmas tree.
If you have transport, you can drop your tree off at a recycling centres operated by Devon County Council. Alternatively, you can avoid the dreaded needle drop in your car and continue the Christmas spirit by arranging for your tree to be collected with a donation to charity.
The majority of trees will be recycled and chipped to create mulch for gardens, parks and sports clubs. So don’t forget to ensure all decorations are removed from the trees before disposal.
Charity Collections
Kingsbridge Young Farmers will be offering home collection for trees in the TQ7 and TQ8 postcode areas on Saturday January 3. Minimum donation is £5 with money raised going towards the club and their chosen charities; Plymouth and District Leukaemia Fund and Devon Air Ambulance. To book, contact Amy on 07740936497 or Lola on 07857449340.
Rowcroft Hospice has tree collections from the Totnes (TQ9) postcode areas between Tuesday January 6 and Friday January 9. Suggested donation is £10 and the money will go directly towards providing specialist end-of-life care for Rowcroft patients. The trees will be chipped and used as mulch in the Rowcroft Hospice gardens. Collections can be booked on the Rowcroft Website: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChristmasTreeCollectionServiceRowcroft2026
Children’s Hospice South West is also raising money through tree collections in partnership with Just Helping Ringway and Biffa. Collections can be made from the TQ6, TQ7, TQ8 and TQ9 areas between Friday January 9 and Tuesday January 12. There is a suggested donation of £20, which will support babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families. Bookings can be made through the Children’s Hospice South West website: https://www.chsw.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise-christmas/recycle-your-christmas-tree
The British Heart Foundation is the recipient of funds raised from Speedy Bin tree collections taking place in Paignton, Brixham, Totnes, Dartington and surrounding areas with collection on Tuesday 6 of January 2026. Bookings can be made on the Speedy Bin website: https://www.speedybin.co.uk/xmas-tree-collection/ with a suggested donation of £10.
Devon County Council recycling centres:
While South Hams District Council has suspended its garden waste collection until 19 January, you can still drop off your Christmas tree at local recylcing centres. These are operating at:
Ivybridge Recycling Centre,
Ermington Road,
Ivybridge, PL21 9ES
Open Monday to Friday 9:00am to 4:30pm or Saturday and Sunday 10:00am to 4:30pm.
Torr Quarry Recycling Centre,
Kingsbridge, TQ9 7QQ
Open Monday to Friday 9:00am to 4:30pm or Saturday and Sunday 10:00am to 4:30pm.
Totnes Recycling Centre,
Babbage Road Industrial Estate,
Totnes, TQ9 5JA
Open Monday to Friday 9:00am to 4:30pm or Saturday and Sunday 10:00am to 4:30pm.
