Some 70 per cent of cereal farmers said Brexit had been negative for their business 68 per cent of farmers keeping beef, cattle, dairy cows or sheep felt likewise. Vegetable farmers registered 68 per cent. Of those who voted leave 36 per cent said they felt Brexit had been negative for their businesses, while 30 per cent said it had actually been ‘fairly positive’ or ‘very positive’. We were promised a taking back control of our borders, £350 million more a week for the NHS (remember that red bus) and a sparkling free trade deal with the US, India, Canada (talks have just collapsed) and many other countries. Leavers say that it takes time, we have ‘taken back control’ of our sovereignty, borders, money and have signed a Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership. World events such as COVID, the Ukraine and now Gaza wars and Red Sea attacks cloud the assessment of Brexit. There is though little political appetite from the Conservatives or Labour to rejoin anytime soon.