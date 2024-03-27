Captain Andy Bray, the Commanding Officer of Britannia Royal Naval College recently met with one of his toughest audiences, a group of youngsters from the 1st Dartmouth Guides and Scouts.
The Guildhall in Dartmouth was the chosen venue for Captain Bray to meet the Guides and Scouts who were also joined by children from the local Rainbows, Brownies, Beavers, and Cubs.
Standing alongside the children were the volunteer leaders.
The leaders come from the local community, with all having the common aim to help develop young people in an informal educational environment.
Captain Andy had the opportunity to share some of his naval experiences saying: “It was great to spend the evening with all the Dartmouth Scouts & Guides.
“Volunteer organisations like this are such an important part of our local community.
It’s been a pleasure to talk to them about what the Royal Navy, and Britannia Royal Naval College does.”
Cub and Scout leader, Ritchie Deville, said: “It’s been an honour for the young followers of Baden-Powell to meet with Dartmouth’s new BRNC Captain Andy Bray.
“We thank Andy for giving up his time to meet us and share his stories.
“It’s important for young people to be inspired by other’s achievements and Andy is definitely one to look up to.”
Aged 39, Captain Bray is the youngest person in the last quarter century to take command of BRNC.
He took over earlier this year from Captain Sarah Oakley who is now working at the Ministry of Defence in Whitehall.