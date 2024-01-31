Boat users in Dartmouth are being told that Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) will be conducting exercises in various locations within Dart Harbour between February 12 and 16 as well as between February 18 and 22.
The exercises will involve up to seventy Royal Navy Cadets and the use of RN Vahana craft and RN Motor Whaler small craft.
RN Safety boats will also be in attendance and some vessels may exceed six knots for short periods, to help with training, this will only happen in the Sandquay area.
The exercises will include the use of pyrotechnics such as Flash bangs & Para-lumes (white Flares) and firing blank ammunition. This will all be in various controlled areas inside BRNC, Sandquay and surrounding areas only.
BRNC training staff will be in attendance at all times and for the purposes of the exercises, various items of kit will be placed at random locations within the harbour and its facilities.
These items will be clearly identified as belonging to BRNC and should be left alone if found by harbour users.
All harbour users are advised to give participating vessels a wide berth and navigate with caution during the exercises.
The base is responsible for providing comprehensive training programmes at the Britannia Royal Naval College. It plays a vital role in defence by providing Initial Officer Training and ongoing leadership development. The college also supports Defence Diplomacy.