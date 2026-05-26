Registration has officially opened for the 15th annual Burgh Island Swim, which returns on Sunday, July 12, to raise vital funds for cancer support.
Around 300 swimmers are expected to take on the iconic one-mile route around the landmark island.
The event, which kicks off at 11am, benefits The Chestnut Appeal in its mission to support patients and families affected by prostate, testicular, and penile cancer.
While the entry fee is £30, organisers say the ticket price only covers the baseline operational costs of running the event safely, so encourages participants to fundraise further to support the charity’s aims.
The swim will be sponsored by Marchand Petit estate agents and Burgh Island Hotel to reduce costs.
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