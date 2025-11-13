Kingsbridge Police are appealing for information after a burnt-out vehicle was discovered near Aveton Gifford.
Police discovered the vehicle shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday November 11.
It's believed the burnt-out vehicle was a red BMW.
Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident.
If you were driving this vehicle, please come forward.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 50250290423.
