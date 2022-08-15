Cable fire sets trees alight
Subscribe newsletter
Fire Control received calls to an incident in Ermington electrical cable which had become detached from its pole and had set fire to two nearby trees alight yesterday.
Two fire engines from Crownhill, Plymouth and Plympton attended.
Nearby occupants reported that their electricity supply was also off.
Fire crews confirmed a live electrical cable detached from a wooden pole and fallen to the ground. Fire crews set up a cordon to keep the scene safe and requested the attendance of Western Power.
The company isolated the electricity supply so fire crews could extinguish nearby vegetation using a dry powder extinguisher, one hose reel jet was set up as a precaution but not used.
Fire crews left the incident in the hands of Western Power.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |