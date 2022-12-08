FREE chocolate is up for grabs for South Hams residents this Christmas – but you’ll need to find a special poster first.
Cadbury has announced the return of its popular Secret Santa postal service which lets chocolate lovers across the nation send a Cadbury chocolate bar secretly to someone special this Christmas.
The posters are popping up all over the country and if you’re lucky enough to spot one all you need to do is scan the QR code and hope the chocolate you want to send is in stock.
Now in its fifth year, Cadbury is making Secret Santa more accessible than ever, allowing 120,000 peoplenationwide to send chocolate secretly. Senior brand manager, Emma Paxton, said: “The rumours are true! Our much-loved Secret Santa ritual is back, and this year, it’s bigger than ever before.”