Two pals have returned to their home town to run the cafe they first worked in as teenagers 20 years ago.
Jess Povey and Sian Thomas (nee Henderson) grew up in Kingswear and as youngsters earned their pocket money working at Zanne’s Bistro.
Friends since they were babies, the pair enjoyed village life, but flew the nest aged 18 for university life.
They remained ‘up north’ where Jess worked for social services in Sheffield and Sian in computer systems in Lancaster.
But the pals always hankered after coming back to Kingswear and after meeting up at Dart Music Festival last year, had the brainwave of taking on the cafe themselves.
Rebranded as Ebb and Flow, the pair sell cakes made from their grandparents’ recipies, cooked breakfasts and light lunches.
Jess said: “We both really misssed the area, the stunning scenery and pace of life. We’re really glad to be back.” Sian added: “We’ve had quite a bit to learn in the cafe but it’s been great and everyone’s been really supportive.”